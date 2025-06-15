New wave of attacks: Israel strikes Iran’s Fordow nuclear site

Shafaq News/ Israeli warplanes struck Iran’s underground Fordow nuclear facility on Sunday, while Iranian air defenses countered renewed attacks near the Natanz uranium site amid escalating hostilities.

Notably, a 2.5 magnitude tremor was recorded in Qom shortly after the Fordow strike, raising speculation about whether the seismic activity was linked to the attack. The facility is buried beneath a mountain near the city.

The Israeli military said it also hit missile launch sites in central Iran, aiming to “weaken Tehran’s second-strike capability.”

Meanwhile, Iranian state TV reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched around 70 missiles at military and strategic sites deep inside Israeli territory as part of a new wave of Operation True Promise 3.

Israel’s Home Front Command issued shelter-in-place orders, citing what it called “ongoing and persistent threats.”

This latest exchange follows the rapid escalation that began June 13 with Israel’s surprise launch of Operation Rising Lion, which targeted Iranian nuclear and military infrastructure. Iran retaliated within hours, and both sides have continued trading strikes since.