Iraqi factions protest airspace sovereignty

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, supporters of Iraqi armed factions held a demonstration in Baghdad, protesting the recent Israeli airstrikes on Iran and urging stronger measures to safeguard Iraq’s sovereignty.

Murtada al-Alawi, one of the demonstrators, referenced to Shafaq News the government’s earlier declarations that Iraq would not permit its territory or airspace to be used for attacks on neighboring countries.

“We’re here to remind the government that Iraqi skies are not a corridor for foreign wars,” he noted. “This is a matter of sovereignty, and silence is no longer acceptable.”

Standing nearby, protester Abdul-Hussein al-Rubaie turned attention to Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza, warning of potential spillover.

“The world watched what happened in Gaza and did nothing,” he observed. “Now they’re expanding these attacks to Iran. Iraq must not be complicit—whether by action or neglect.”

This demonstration unfolded amid a broader wave of protests across the country, sparked by reports that Iraq’s airspace had been used in recent Israeli strikes targeting Iranian positions.