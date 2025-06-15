Iraq, Turkiye condemn Israeli strikes on Iran

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani rejected Israel’s infringement of Iraq’s sovereignty and airspace, describing the actions as clear violations of international law.

The comments came during a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to the prime minister’s media office. The two leaders discussed recent regional developments, highlighting the importance of coordinating efforts to reinforce both security and stability across the region.

During the call, both sides issued a joint condemnation of the recent Israeli strike on Iran, viewing it as a step likely to escalate tensions and broaden the scope of conflict. They also pointed to the need for a united stance, particularly among Islamic countries, against actions perceived as destabilizing to the regional order.

Moreover, Al-Sudani expressed Iraq’s full support for the upcoming meeting of foreign ministers from Islamic nations in Istanbul, which is expected to focus on the latest regional escalation and its wider implications.

In turn, Erdogan expressed his support for Iraq’s sovereignty, backing the Iraqi government’s efforts to protect its territory and avoid becoming drawn into broader regional confrontations.