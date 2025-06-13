Israel’s attack on Iran: Egypt, Turkiye join Arab nations’ condemnation list

Shafaq News/ Egypt and Turkiye condemned, on Friday, Israel’s large-scale assault on Iran.

In a statement, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry labeled the Israeli Operation Rising Lion a “flagrant and extremely dangerous escalation,” accusing Israel of breaching international law and the UN Charter, while warning that targeting nuclear and civilian sites risks “unprecedented consequences” for regional stability.

Cairo also called for diplomacy over force, stressing that true security must rest on sovereignty and justice—not military action.

Turkiye denounced the strikes on X as a “blatant violation of international law,” demanding an immediate halt to what it described as “aggressive actions.”

Their statements follow similar condemnations from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Oman, the UAE, and Lebanon—all urging restraint and rejecting further escalation.