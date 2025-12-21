Global Coalition reinforcements spotted entering Syria via Iraq

Shafaq News – Damascus

A military convoy of the US-led Coalition entered northeastern Syria to reinforce its bases in Hasakah province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Sunday.

In a report, the UK-based monitor noted that the convoy crossed from Iraq and included 24 trucks carrying fuel tankers and heavy military vehicles, describing the movement as part of ongoing ground reinforcements for Coalition positions in areas administered by the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria.

On December 8, the Observatory also spotted new military reinforcements to northern and eastern Syria, which included 20 trucks carrying similar cargo.

Coalition bases in Syria supposedly underpin operations against remnants of ISIS, which lost territorial control in previous years but continues to operate through small, mobile cells, particularly in desert and rural areas.

