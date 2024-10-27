Violent explosion blasts near US base in Syria, Tensions escalate

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, a powerful explosion occurred near the Al-Omar oil field, the largest base for the US-led coalition in Syria, located east of Deir ez-Zor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) announced.

According to SOHR, “US forces fired heavy artillery shells from their base at the Koniko gas field in Deir ez-Zor countryside,” targeting areas under Syrian government control and allied Iranian-backed factions. The artillery fire hit positions in the towns of Khasham and Marat, where local armed groups mobilized, no casualties reported.

These hostilities come amid escalating exchanges of fire between the US-led coalition forces and Iranian-aligned factions across areas west of the Euphrates River.

Since October 7, 2023, the Iraqi factions have attacked Israeli targets and US bases in Iraq and Syria, positioning itself as a key player in the pro-Iranian Axis of Resistance, which includes Yemen’s Ansarallah, Lebanese Hezbollah, and other factions that have pledged to defend Gaza against Israeli aggression.