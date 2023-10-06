US forces in Syria face aerial attacks, retain right to respond

Shafaq News / The US forces in Syria announced today that they have been subjected to several uncoordinated airstrikes near their locations within the past 24 hours.

In a statement, the Joint Task Force emphasized their opposition to actions jeopardizing regional stability and endangering their forces, partners, and civilian populations.

They reiterated their commitment to defeating ISIS while reserving the right to self-defense against any threats endangering their troops.

The statement concluded by affirming their inherent right to defend themselves whenever their forces face threats.