US forces send 12 wheat trucks from Syria to Iraq

Category: World

Date: 2021-04-01T09:55:25+0000

Shafaq News / The official Syrian news agency (SANA) reported today that the American forces have taken out a new batch of Syrian wheat from the silos of Tal Alo in the northern countryside of al-Hasaka to Iraq. The agency said that the US forces had sent 12 wheat trucks to northern Iraq through the Semalka border crossing. It is worth noting that the US forces, in cooperation with the Syrian Democratic Forces, had sent 38 wheat trucks a week ago from the silos of Tal Alo to Iraq.

related

New Russian reinforcements in Syria

Date: 2021-01-18 12:24:34

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria submits a proposal to amend its charter

Date: 2020-12-08 16:04:18

"ISIS Prince in Turkey" arrested

Date: 2020-09-01 08:54:46

17 killed and injured during clashes between Qasd and Pro-Turkish factions

Date: 2020-12-28 17:41:16

A blackout in Syria

Date: 2020-11-06 06:57:44

The Russian police conduct a patrol on the borders of NES and Turkey

Date: 2021-02-24 13:22:05

US forces conduct two patrols in northeastern Syria

Date: 2021-03-16 14:36:33

SDF shoots down a Turkish reconnaissance plane

Date: 2021-02-06 13:18:34