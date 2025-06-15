Iraq’s ruling CF calls mass protests against Israeli strikes on Iran

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s ruling Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), has called for public demonstrations in solidarity with Iran and in condemnation of Israel’s ongoing military operations, following high-level emergency talks held Sunday in Baghdad.

The meeting, attended by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and senior CF leaders, concluded with a firm statement denouncing the killing of Iranian military leaders and scientists, labeling the strikes “blatant violations” of international norms. “We urge the Iraqi people to stage mass demonstrations rejecting the aggression and affirming their support for the steadfastness of the Islamic Republic.”

The CF’s statement came in response to an unprecedented wave of Israeli airstrikes that began on June 13, targeting Iranian military, nuclear, and intelligence installations. These strikes, which reportedly killed several senior IRGC officials and nuclear scientists, were followed by retaliatory missile and drone barrages from Iran under the operation True Promise 3.

Tehran's response marked one of the most serious escalations between the two foes in decades, with concerns mounting across the region about further destabilization.

The CF also condemned the reported use of Iraqi airspace in the conflict, calling it a breach of Iraq’s sovereignty. The bloc demanded that Iraq not be turned into a “launchpad for regional wars,” and reiterated Baghdad’s role as a potential mediator rather than a battlefield.

The CF urged the broader international community, especially regional powers, to intervene diplomatically to stop Israeli operations and prevent further escalation. It also warned that failure to restrain Israel could plunge the Middle East into a wider war.