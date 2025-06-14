Iraq’s CF calls for diplomatic solution to Iran-Israel conflict

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Coordination Framework, a political ruling alliance of predominantly Shiite parties, has endorsed a diplomatic initiative aimed at reducing tensions between Iran and Israel, sources revealed to Shafaq News on Saturday.

The decision was made during a meeting on Friday attended by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, along with other senior leaders of the Framework. Participants reviewed the recent escalation between Iran and Israel, emphasizing the need to avoid further deterioration in regional stability.

The initiative is part of Iraq’s broader efforts to promote dialogue and reduce the risk of a wider conflict. Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein is expected to embark on a round of shuttle diplomacy, engaging with neighboring countries and key international stakeholders involved in regional security.

In addition, al-Sudani is scheduled to hold phone calls with several Arab leaders, including the Emir of Qatar as well as the heads of state of Kuwait, Oman, and Jordan.