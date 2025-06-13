Iraq's CF meets amid Iran-Israel war escalation

Shafaq News/ The Coordination Framework convened an emergency meeting following the outbreak of conflict between Israel and Iran, a source reported to Shafaq News on Friday.

Attended by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and other leaders of the Coordination Framework (CF), the meeting centered on the implications of the Israel-Iran war and its potential risks to Iraq.

This session took place after Israel launched its Rising Lion Operation, targeting military and nuclear sites across Iran. Strikes hit key locations including Natanz, Fordow, Tehran, Hamedan, and East Azerbaijan province. Iranian media later confirmed the deaths of several senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

As tensions mounted, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei vowed that Israel would face “severe punishment” in retaliation. Iran’s official news agency subsequently confirmed the initiation of Tehran’s counterstrike, labeled “The Severe Punishment.”

To date, Tehran has launched three salvoes of missiles, each comprising roughly 100 rockets, aimed at multiple Israeli military centers and airbases.