Iraq-Iran borders swamped as citizens flee escalating conflict

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraqi border crossings with Iran experienced a sharp rise in returning citizens amid escalating security tensions and ongoing Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian cities and facilities since early morning.

Eyewitnesses and travelers arriving from Iran reported heavy crowds at crossings, including Al-Munthiriya in Diyala Province and Bashmakh in al-Sulaymaniyah Province, where thousands streamed into Iraq.

Most arrivals were students enrolled at Iranian universities, alongside patients and tourists. The overwhelming numbers caused long waits at the crossings, with many still awaiting permission to enter Iraqi territory.

Among those returning, concerns grew that crossings could close or face new restrictions if hostilities intensify, leading to calls for Iraqi authorities to accelerate entry procedures.

This surge followed unprecedented Israeli airstrikes targeting key sites in Tehran and other Iranian cities, which triggered a significant Iranian missile response on Tel Aviv.