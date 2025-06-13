Iraq’s al-Sadr denounces Israeli attacks on Iran

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Patriotic Shiite Movement (Sadrist) leader Muqtada al-Sadr condemned, on Friday, Israel’s military attack on Iran.

In a statement on X, al-Sadr accused the “Zionist entity [Israel]” of crossing red lines with US backing, warning that Iran may not be the last target if escalation continues.

He called on Iraqi leaders to keep the country out of the conflict. “Iraq and its people do not need new wars,” he said, urging restraint and a rejection of “insolent voices” pushing for confrontation.

Al-Sadr also denounced Israel’s alleged use of Iraqi airspace to carry out the strikes, calling on Baghdad to respond through legal and diplomatic channels.

His remarks follow Israel’s launch of Operation Rising Lion, a coordinated assault on Iranian nuclear and military sites. The strikes, confirmed by both Israeli and Iranian authorities, targeted key facilities, including the Natanz enrichment plant and the Ahmadi Roshan complex in Isfahan. Tehran confirmed damage but denied any radioactive leaks.

In retaliation for the Israeli attack, Iran launched over 800 drones toward Israel early Friday. An Israeli military spokesperson confirmed air defense systems were fully engaged, with support from international partners tracking and intercepting incoming threats.