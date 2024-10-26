Al-Sadr labels Israeli strike on Iran as “Too Small to Condemn,” calls for unified Arab and Islamic stand

Shafaq News/ The influential Iraqi Shia cleric, Muqtada Al-Sadr undermined Israel’s recent strike on Iran, calling on Arab and Islamic nations to unify in response to Israeli actions.

In a post on his X account, Al-Sadr said, “The Zionist entity’s bombing of Iranian territory, though an assault on a fully sovereign, independent state and a clear violation of international law by the terrorist entity and its backer, America, is still too contemptible and small to be condemned.” He highlighted the “unlimited international terrorist support for the abhorrent Zionist entity.”

Al-Sadr added that Israel’s response reveals “the level of confusion and extreme anxiety that surrounds the entity and its supporters due to Iran’s unwavering stance on resistance.”

He also praised “the courage and bravery of resistance forces in Palestine and Lebanon,” asserting that “this entity and its arrogance are as fragile as a spider’s web and in a state of unprecedented weakness.”

Al-Sadr called on “all Islamic and Arab nations, and all those who love humanity” to “put pressure on the global powers of arrogance to stop its massacres, terrorism, the killing of children and civilians, violations against independent, peaceful nations, and its disregard for international laws, UNIFIL forces, hospitals, journalists, and similar targets.”

“Everyone should boycott Israel, close its embassies, and criminalize any dealings with it.” Al-Sadr said, expressing hope that Arab and Islamic countries would “follow Saudi Arabia’s example in condemning the Zionist attack and its assault on the Islamic Republic.”