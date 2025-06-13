Hezbollah: Israeli strike on Iran crossed red lines

Shafaq News / Lebanon’s Hezbollah condemned the Israeli military operation against Iran, warning that the aggression will only embolden Israel and the United States in their pursuit of regional domination unless firmly opposed.

In a statement released Friday, the group accused Washington of directly enabling the attack and urged regional governments and populations to stand in solidarity with the Iranian people.

“This aggression would not have taken place without direct US approval, coordination, and cover,” the statement said, adding that “Washington is now attempting to distance itself to avoid consequences.”

Hezbollah said Israel has “crossed all red lines” in its assault, believing it could unilaterally alter strategic realities in the region. The group also argued that Tel Aviv’s decision to strike Iran undermines years of efforts to preserve regional stability and was designed to advance US and Israeli “hegemony.”

“If this aggression is not met with rejection, condemnation, and support for Iran and its people, this criminal entity will grow more aggressive and tyrannical,” Hezbollah warned.

The group concluded that such attacks will not will increase Iran’s “strength, resilience, and determination to protect its sovereignty and security.”

Hezbollah’s comments come in the wake of Operation Rising Lion, Israel’s strike on Iranian soil that killed senior commanders and destroyed nuclear facilities.