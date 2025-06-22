Iraq to hold high-level meeting over US attack on Iran

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is scheduled to meet on Sunday with senior officials to address today’s US strikes on Iran, a source revealed to Shafaq News.

The meeting, planned with leaders of the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) and the State Administration Coalition (SAC)—an alliance of major Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish parties—follows a wave of American airstrikes on nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, which President Donald Trump described as “precise and successful.”

According to the source, the talks will focus on unifying Iraq’s position in response to the unfolding developments and exploring diplomatic channels to help contain the crisis. “Baghdad is working to align its diplomatic stance with regional partners while calling on the United Nations Security Council to play a more active role in efforts to halt the escalation.”

Discussions are also expected to cover the broader ramifications of the Iran-Israel confrontation, particularly given the direct US military involvement. The agenda will additionally include measures to protect Iraq from the fallout of any expanding confrontation.