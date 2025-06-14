Iraq's elections on track despite Iran-Israel escalations

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq’s Victory Alliance (Al-Nasr), led by former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, confirmed the upcoming parliamentary elections will move forward as scheduled, despite escalating regional tensions resulting from the military confrontation between Israel and Iran.

In remarks to Shafaq News, Alliance spokesperson Aqeel al-Rudaini characterized the current security environment as highly volatile, cautioning that the conflict could intensify, with potential repercussions destabilizing parts of the Middle East.

However, he added that “no official indications point to a direct impact on Iraq at this stage,’’ stressing that there are no discussions about delaying the elections. Maintaining the planned election date, he stated, remains ‘’essential.’’

The parliamentary vote is set for November 11. Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission has finalized registration for political entities and continues to update the voter database, which now includes roughly 30 million registered voters.

Although the commission is working to ensure a smooth electoral process, it remains under pressure to resolve long-standing issues, including past allegations of voter fraud, suppression, and historically low turnout.