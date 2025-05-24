IHEC: +29 million Iraqis eligible to vote in elections

Shafaq News/ Voter registration and biometric data updates will continue through June 15 as part of preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced on Saturday.

While 1,079 registration centers remain open across the country, operating daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., including weekends and holidays, IHEC spokesperson Jumana al-Ghalai told Shafaq News that over 29 million Iraqis are currently eligible to vote, but the final count will depend on the ongoing data verification process.

Al-Ghalai highlighted that under Election Law No. 12 of 2018, biometric voter cards are mandatory to participate in the election, noting, “So far, 1,508,189 citizens have updated their records.”

She further clarified that IHEC has dispatched mobile teams to public institutions, organized awareness campaigns, and rolled out nationwide media outreach across TV, radio, and digital platforms urging voters to verify their information.