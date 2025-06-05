+21M Iraqis update voter data ahead of elections

2025-06-05T08:40:15+00:00

Shafaq News/ Over 21 million Iraqi citizens have updated their voter information ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced on Thursday.

According to a document released by the Commission, 21,147,292 Iraqis had updated their biometric data between March 25 and June 4.

Baghdad topped the list with nearly 3.5 million updates across its al-Karkh and al-Rusafa districts, followed by Nineveh with more than 2 million.

Voter registration and biometric data updates will continue until June 15 in preparation for the November 11 parliamentary elections, with over 29 million Iraqis eligible to vote.

