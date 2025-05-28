IHEC to open applications for polling staff

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced it will accept applications for polling staff positions on June 3 ahead of the legislative elections.

IHEC spokesperson Jumana Al-Ghalai revealed to Shafaq News that the application process will be open to all government employees, graduates, and students—including those pursuing higher education degrees, noting that the commission formed a special committee to oversee the selection of polling staff.

Last week, the IHEC released the official framework for candidate registration and approval for the parliamentary election on November 11.