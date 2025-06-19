Iraq's top judiciary warns against destabilization amid Israeli-Iranian escalation

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council on Thursday warned against actions that could undermine national sovereignty or incite unrest, as the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran raises fears of spillover onto Iraqi territory.

In a statement issued after a high-level meeting in Baghdad, Council President Faiq Zidan stressed that Iraq’s sovereignty is a “red line,” pledging firm legal measures against any individual or group that contributes to internal instability or promotes foreign agendas amid the regional crisis.

The meeting, brought together senior judges, security leaders, officials from the Communications and Media Commission, and representatives from the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate, discussed the dangers of misinformation and incitement, particularly in light of escalating regional developments.

Zidan emphasized the importance of protecting Iraq from becoming an arena for external confrontations. “Iraq’s security and sovereignty are national priorities, and any attempt to compromise them will face legal accountability,” he said.

He also called on the national media to avoid fueling sectarian divisions or foreign narratives, and instead support public order and reinforce unity amid rising tensions in the region.