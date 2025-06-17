Former Iranian President denies assassination rumors

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad denied the reports claiming he had been assassinated along with his wife and two sons.

In a statement, his media office dismissed the rumors as entirely false, describing them as part of a coordinated psychological operation involving foreign entities and domestic collaborators.

The reports, which circulated across Iranian news platforms and social media, emerged as the Iran-Israeli war entered its sixth consecutive day. Despite mounting international appeals for de-escalation, the exchange of missile fire, drone strikes, and airstrikes has continued across multiple fronts.