Israel strikes Iran's Parchin complex

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Israeli warplanes targeted military sites inside Iran including one near Tehran, according to local media outlets.

Iranian state media indicated that the country’s air defense systems were activated across multiple areas of the capital following alerts of hostile aerial activity. One of the strikes hit the Parchin military complex, southeast of the capital.

Parchin is among the most heavily fortified military sites in Iran and has long been linked to the country’s weapons development programs, including missile technology and explosives research. The complex currently houses production and research units for ballistic missiles and heavy munitions and remains a central component of Iran’s military-industrial infrastructure.

In a statement on X, the Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed the strike as targeting a missile engine production site operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) approximately 2,000 kilometers from Israeli territory.

#عاجل ❌ جيش الدفاع هاجم موقعًا لانتاج محركات صواريخ على بعد 2,000 كيلومتر عن اسرائيل⭕️أغارت طائرات حربية لسلاح الجو يوم أمس على موقع لانتاج محركات لصواريخ أرض أرض تابع للحرس الثوري الإيراني في منطقة شاهرود على بعد 2,000 كيلومتر عن دولة إسرائيل. ⭕️داخل الموقع تم استهداف… pic.twitter.com/7nsejkO9ZX — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 22, 2025

The post noted that the strike focused on mixers and machinery used in the production of ground-to-ground missile engines.

This attack is part of Operation Rising Lion, launched by Israel on June 13 and aimed at dismantling elements of Iran’s nuclear, military, and intelligence infrastructure. In response, Iran launched Operation True Promise 3, firing 20 successive waves of drones and missiles toward Israeli cities. The ongoing exchange has inflicted casualties and caused widespread damage to infrastructure on both sides.