+12,000 flights cancelled during Iran-Israel war

Shafaq News – Tehran

On Wednesday, Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization announced the cancellation of 12,029 domestic and international flights between June 11 and July 1, as the 12-day conflict with Israel caused widespread disruption across the country’s air traffic network.

According to the organization, around 839,000 tickets were voided, with refunds processed for 800,000 passengers. The total value of the canceled flights was also estimated at 6,100 billion tomans (approximately $70.2 million).

The steep drop in air traffic followed Israeli strikes on June 13, which hit several locations inside Iranian territory, including aviation infrastructure. Among the targets were major airports, prompting the temporary closure of Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport and Tabriz Shahid Madani International Airport.

The war also caused significant aviation disruptions across the Middle East, affecting both civilian and commercial flight routes. Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, and several Gulf countries experienced temporary airspace restrictions, rerouted flights, and operational suspensions.

During Iran’s retaliatory missile attack, Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport also suspended all flights for several hours as a precautionary measure.