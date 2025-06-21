Iraqis rally behind Iran after Al-Sistani’s warning

Shafaq News/ Hundreds of Iraqis in Babil and Kirkuk rallied Saturday in support of Tehran, responding to a statement by Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani condemning Israeli strikes and warning of regional chaos if Iran’s leadership is targeted.

Speaking with Shafaq News, protesters in Babil strongly condemned Israel’s continued attacks on Iran, affirming the unity of the Islamic position in “confronting injustice and arrogance.”

In Kirkuk, dozens of religious clerics gathered. One of the participants, Abbas Hussein, told Shafaq News, “These demonstrations are a rejection of the Israeli strikes on Iran, and we stand with our neighbor in this war,” confirming that solidarity among Islamic nations is “the strongest weapon in the face of aggression.”

Earlier Saturday, supporters of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) staged a demonstration in Baghdad’s al-Kadhimiya district to declare their backing for Iran. The event followed nationwide rallies on Friday organized by the Patriotic Shiite Movement (the Sadrist) in response to a call from its leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, to protest Israel’s military campaign.

Tensions have sharply escalated since June 13, when Israel and Iran entered open confrontation marked by daily missile and drone strikes. Despite growing international calls for de-escalation, both sides continue to trade fire across multiple fronts.