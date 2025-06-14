“Terrorist attacks”: Iran arrests 19 over alleged links to Israel

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iran’s security authorities arrested 19 individuals allegedly tied to Israel, amid continued military escalation between the two countries.

According to a brief statement carried by state media, 14 suspects were apprehended in Hormozgan, southeastern Iran. Officials claimed the group had links to Tel Aviv and was involved in Israeli “terrorist attacks” in the province. No further details were provided about the nature of the operations or the suspects' roles.

Separately, the Prosecutor’s Office in Yazd Province reported the arrest of five others accused of filming “sensitive sites” and coordinating with Israeli entities. It confirmed that the group also contributed to public unrest through social media activity.

Additional security operations were reportedly carried out in Zanjan and Kermanshah, where authorities intercepted two vehicles carrying drones. Three more individuals were detained on suspicion of infiltration and conducting “suspicious movements” inside Iranian territory.

Iran’s intelligence services issued public alerts, urging citizens to remain vigilant and report unidentified vehicles. The Ministry of Intelligence called for immediate notification of any suspicious activity that could endanger public order.

The wave of arrests coincides with an intensifying confrontation between Iran and Israel. On Friday, Israel launched what it described as its largest aerial assault on Iranian territory, targeting nuclear infrastructure and military positions. The attack prompted Iran to retaliate with hundreds of missiles toward Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv.