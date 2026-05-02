Iraq resumes grain rail shipments, Moves 10,000 Tonnes to Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq resumed transporting grain harvests by rail from Saladin to Baghdad, moving 10,000 tonnes of wheat in an initial shipment as the agricultural season peaks.

In a statement, the Transport Ministry indicated that trains operated by the state railway company began carrying bulk grain using specialized wagons from al-Shirqat silo in Saladin to al-Taji silo in the capital, under a contract with the Trade Ministry’s Grain Board.

Local crop collection in Basra, Dhi Qar, Najaf, and Muthanna launched as part of the 2026 marketing plan, with expectations of higher output to support national food security.