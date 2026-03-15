Iran dismisses Mojtaba Khamenei death rumors as regional strikes escalate

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday dismissed rumors that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei had died, affirming that the leader “is in complete health and safety and is fully managing the situation.”

In an interview with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Araghchi described the internal situation in Iran as stable, noting the absence of disputes within state institutions or the armed forces.

Addressing speculation about Kharg Island, he warned that any attempt to occupy the island would represent “a more serious mistake” than attacking it. The Strait of Hormuz, he added, remains open to international shipping except for vessels belonging to the United States and its allies.

Separately, the Iranian army announced drone attacks targeting security and police facilities inside Israel. A military statement said the operations occurred at dawn “in response to Israeli strikes on Iranian citizens and security institutions,” targeting the Lahav 433 special police unit and the Gilat Defense satellite communications center.

The escalation began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iranian targets, causing extensive destruction and civilian casualties, and killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with several senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders. Iran subsequently carried out retaliatory operations affecting Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.