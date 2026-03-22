Iran: Hormuz shipping slows over insurance fears of US war

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday confirmed that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, attributing reduced shipping activity to insurance concerns rather than any restriction imposed by Tehran.

In a post on X addressing US President Donald Trump, Araghchi argued that vessels are holding back “because insurers fear the war of choice you initiated—not Iran,” adding that threats will not influence insurers or Tehran. “Freedom of Navigation cannot exist without Freedom of Trade. Respect both—or expect neither.”

- Strait of Hormuz is not closed. Ships hesitate because insurers fear the war of choice you initiated—not Iran- No insurer—and no Iranian—will be swayed by more threats. Try respect- Freedom of Navigation cannot exist without Freedom of Trade. Respect both—or expect neither — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 22, 2026

The Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, warned that ongoing US and Israeli military actions have created a volatile maritime environment, while noting that traffic through the strait continues, with vessels linked to parties involved in attacks on Iran barred from transit and others allowed to pass in coordination with Iranian authorities.

بیانیه وزارت امور خارجه درباره مواضع اصولی جمهوری اسلامی ایران راجع به امنیت و ایمنی دریانوردی در #تنگه_هرمزجمهوری اسلامی ایران، به‌عنوان دولتی مسئول و پایبند به اصول منشور ملل متحد و حقوق بین‌الملل، همواره اصل آزادی کشتیرانی و امنیت و ایمنی دریانوردی را محترم شمرده و در طول… pic.twitter.com/5IeGlsL0fw — وزارت امور خارجه (@IRIMFA) March 22, 2026

Earlier, Tehran cautioned that it would target US and Israeli infrastructure across the Middle East if its energy facilities are struck, following Trump’s threat to hit Iranian energy sites within 48 hours unless the strait is fully reopened.