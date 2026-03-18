Trump weighs Iran escalation, suggests ending US role in Hormuz

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday raised the possibility of further action against Iran, questioning whether Washington should “finish off what’s left of the Iranian terror state” and allow countries dependent on the Strait of Hormuz for energy shipments to assume a larger security role.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump suggested that a stronger role by US partners could prompt allies to move “in gear, and fast” to safeguard the strategic corridor.

Earlier, Trump argued that the United States has already “decimated” Iran militarily and economically, emphasizing that nations most affected by disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz should take greater responsibility for protecting maritime traffic.

The Strait of Hormuz handles about 20% of global oil shipments and roughly 4.5% of world trade. Iranian restrictions have slowed maritime traffic and pushed oil prices above $104 per barrel. Some countries, including India and Turkiye, have secured permission to transit the passage under newly coordinated arrangements.