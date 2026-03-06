Iran says Strait of Hormuz remains open but “unsafe” amid US tensions
Shafaq News- Tehran
Iran on Friday rejected reports that it had closed the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic, warning that the strategic waterway has become “unsafe due to US provocations.”
In remarks carried by Iranian media, military spokesperson indicated that the country had entered a conflict it did not seek and cautioned that any miscalculation by its adversaries “would result in heavy losses.”