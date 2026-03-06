UNICEF reports nearly 180 children killed in Iran war

Shafaq News- Geneva

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Friday said preliminary figures show nearly 180 children have been killed and many more injured since the outbreak of the war in Iran.

In a statement, the agency indicated that 168 of the victims were girls killed during an attack on a school in southern Iran several days ago. “Children and schools are protected under International Humanitarian Law and must be places of safety,” it stressed, calling on all parties to comply with their legal obligations and take immediate measures to protect civilians, particularly minors, and prevent further incidents.

The United States and Israel began a series of strikes on Iranian targets on February 28, including sites in Tehran, which caused extensive damage, civilian casualties, and the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several senior commanders from the Revolutionary Guard Corps and the armed forces. Iran responded with retaliatory actions affecting several countries across the region, including Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.