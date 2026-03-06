Israel strikes Southern Lebanon and Beirut Suburbs

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on towns in southern Lebanon on Friday, Lebanese media said, as hostilities along the border intensified.

Local outlets reported strikes on the outskirts of Toul and additional raids on Kfar Rumman, Habboush, Srifa, and Kfar Tebnit, while fighter jets continued flying over the area. Two airstrikes also hit the town of Douris in the Baalbek region at dawn.

Attacks also reportedly hit Beirut’s southern suburbs, including Jammous near Hashem Station in Mashrafieh, Haret Hreik, the vicinity of Al-Sahel Hospital, Al-Maamoura, Kafaat, and areas around Bourj Al-Barajneh and Roueiss.

"تصاعد أعمدة الدخان من الأماكن المستهدفة بعد ليلة عنيفة من القصف في الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت"مراسل #الميادين علاء بلال pic.twitter.com/poOquA7OzB — قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) March 6, 2026

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Israeli strikes since early Monday had killed 123 people and wounded 683 others across the country.

On X, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed that a large overnight wave of airstrikes in Beirut targeted “Hezbollah infrastructure,” including command facilities and ten high-rise buildings allegedly identified as “sites used for military purposes” such as the group’s executive council headquarters and a drone storage location. The statement indicated that prior warnings were issued and precision munitions were used in an effort to reduce civilian casualties.