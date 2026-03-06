Iraq ranks second among oil exporters using the Strait of Hormuz

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq accounts for more than one-fifth of oil shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz, making it the second-largest exporter using the strategic route after Saudi Arabia, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Around 20 million barrels of crude oil and condensates transit the strait each day, representing roughly 20–25% of global seaborne oil trade. Saudi Arabia leads with about 37.2% of the total volume, followed by Iraq at 22.8%. The United Arab Emirates contributes nearly 12.9%, while Iran accounts for about 10.6%, slightly ahead of Kuwait at roughly 10.1%. Qatar represents around 4.4%, with other producers collectively comprising about 1%.

The Strait of Hormuz carries roughly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) declared it has “full control” over the chokepoint, while ship-tracking services showed dozens of tankers idling on both sides. US President Donald Trump said the US Navy could escort oil tankers if needed.