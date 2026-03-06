US-Israeli strike near Iran border injures Iraqi guard

Shafaq News- Maysan

A US-Israeli strike hit an Iraqi border guard position near the Iran frontier in southeastern Iraq’s Maysan province on Friday, leaving one security member with minor injuries, a security source told Shafaq News.

The projectile landed near Iraqi border posts in the Jilat area close to the Al-Zaafaran outpost near Sheikh Saad subdistrict at around 3:30 p.m., the source said, noting, “Preliminary assessments suggest the intended target may have been an Iranian border post located only a few meters from the Iraqi position.”

The incident comes as the confrontation involving the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other enters its seventh day, amid repeated reports of unidentified objects or missile debris falling in several areas across Iraq.