First fatal case of hemorrhagic fever reported in Maysan

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq recorded a fatality from Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in Maysan province, a medical source confirmed to Shafaq News on Monday.

The source said the victim worked in unregulated animal slaughtering and had shown symptoms of the disease in recent days. However, he reportedly opted to self-treat at home rather than seek professional medical attention.

His condition deteriorated rapidly, prompting a rushed hospital transfer, but medical teams were unable to save him, the source added.

According to the Shafaq News tracker, since the beginning of 2025, Iraq recorded 128 cases and 24 deaths, including nine cases and three deaths in Maysan.