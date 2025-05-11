Kurdistan Region on alert: Forum addresses CCHF spread

https://www.shafaq.com/en/Kurdistan/Kurdish-Health-Minister-Two-CCHF-cases-confirmed-including-fatality

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, several health and veterinary experts gathered in Erbil for a scientific forum aimed at strengthening the Kurdistan Region’s response to Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) and other viral diseases.

Organized by the Erbil branch of the Veterinary Doctors Syndicate, in coordination with the General Directorate of Animal Resources and Veterinary Affairs, Salahaddin University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, and the Erbil Veterinary Directorate, the event brought together specialists to present research on CCHF, examine patterns of transmission, and bolster coordination between public health bodies.

Sessions also addressed prevention, treatment, and containment strategies, alongside broader efforts to raise awareness of viral threats.

According to the Shafaq News tracker, Iraq has recorded 43 cases of CCHF so far in 2025, including two in the Kurdistan Region and one fatality in Duhok.

Authorities have stepped up preventive measures in response, urging the public and slaughterhouse operators to adhere to hygiene and safety protocols. The Health and Veterinary Directorates have warned of the consequences of failing to comply with the guidelines.

CCHF is a high-risk infectious disease that can damage blood vessel walls and impair clotting, often leading to severe or fatal complications.