Iraq fever surge: CCHF cases surpass 25 nationwide

Shafaq News/ The number of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) cases in Iraq reached 26 since the start of the year, the Iraqi Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

In an official statement, the ministry also reported a new fatality in Kirkuk, bringing the national death toll to four.

CCHF is a viral hemorrhagic fever transmitted through tick bites or direct contact with infected animal blood. Highly infectious, the disease can lead to internal bleeding, organ failure, and death in severe cases. Early symptoms include fever, fatigue, dizziness, and muscle pain. As the illness progresses, it may result in hemorrhaging, neurological impairment, kidney failure, and respiratory distress.

Health officials across Iraq continue to emphasize the importance of public awareness and adherence to safety protocols as containment efforts remain underway.