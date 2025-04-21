Iraq's Saladin Province on high alert for CCHF

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Saladin Provincial Council declared a public health emergency across the province amid rising concern over the possible spread of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF).

The announcement followed a meeting chaired by Council President Adel al-Sumaidaie and attended by Saladin’s Director-General of Health, Khaled Burhan, along with local administrative leaders and representatives from the agriculture, veterinary, environmental, and security departments.

The participants reviewed reports on the province’s current preventive measures. Field assessments confirmed that no CCHF cases have been recorded in Saladin to date, although infections have been reported in neighbouring provinces.

The council also approved a joint action plan involving multiple agencies. The plan includes restricting the entry of livestock from affected areas, stepping up free disinfection campaigns, and expanding public education on the disease and its prevention.