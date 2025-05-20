Iraq's Kirkuk warns: CCHF still a threat

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, health authorities in Kirkuk warned that Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) remains an active public health concern, despite no new cases reported in recent days.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Arjan Mohammed Rashid, director of Kirkuk’s health department, cautioned that the situation is still being ''closely'' monitored. ''It is not possible to predict whether new cases will emerge in the coming days,” he added.

Officials also urged residents to strictly follow preventive measures, emphasizing the importance of avoiding unregulated animal slaughter and relying solely on official sources for information.

Notably, CCHF is a highly infectious viral disease transmitted through tick bites or contact with blood from infected animals. Health experts warn that the disease can be fatal in more than 40% of cases.

According to the Shafaq News tracker, Iraq has recorded 46 cases of CCHF since the beginning of 2025, including nine deaths.