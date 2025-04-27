CCHF: Iraq’s Kirkuk intensifies prevention efforts

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, health authorities in Kirkuk announced a series of preventive measures to curb the spread of Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) in the province.

Talat Mahmoud Bakr, the Director of the Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Kirkuk, reported to Shafaq News that discussions took place with the Kirkuk Governor, the district mayor, and the Director-General of the province's Health Directorate. The outcome was a complete ban on the movement of livestock into and out of the province.

Additionally, the construction of unauthorized animal pens has been prohibited, and the raising of livestock within residential areas is banned to protect public health. Unlicensed butcher shops failing to comply with health regulations will also be shut down.

Following the discussions, plans were set to intensify spraying, dipping, and epidemiological surveillance campaigns across Kirkuk. Public awareness campaigns will be expanded, and residents have been urged to promptly report any suspected cases of the disease.

According to Shafaq News’ tracker, 27 cases of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) have been recorded nationwide since the beginning of the year, including four fatalities.

CCHF, which is transmitted by tick bites or contact with infected animal blood, is highly contagious and can be fatal in more than 40% of cases, particularly if not treated promptly.