Health alerts in Iraq: First fatal Crimean-Congo Fever case

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, health authorities in Kirkuk announced that precautionary measures and surveillance efforts have been intensified following the first reported death from Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in the Province.

The Veterinary Teaching Hospital confirmed that a man in his 30s from Daquq district died after being admitted to the hospital with severe symptoms linked to the virus. He had been hospitalized two days earlier and died from continuous internal bleeding caused by the infection.

A veterinary team visited the patient’s home in the village of Bashir. According to hospital director Talaat Mahmoud Bakr, the visit was part of a coordinated response with the General Veterinary Directorate to contain the disease in identified high-risk areas. “Efforts are now focused on outbreak zones to limit the spread and safeguard both human and animal health,” he explained.

Veterinary units across the province have been instructed to disinfect animal enclosures and intensify monitoring activities. Bakr noted that immediate reporting of suspected or confirmed cases remains a top priority, particularly in rural areas where transmission risks are higher.

CCHF is a viral disease transmitted primarily through tick bites or direct contact with infected animal blood or tissue. It causes high fever, muscle pain, and in severe cases, internal and external bleeding. The disease has a high mortality rate and poses significant public health risks in endemic regions.