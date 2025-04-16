Iraq’s Kirkuk confirms second CCHF case

Shafaq News/ Health authorities in Kirkuk confirmed a second case of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) on Wednesday, marking a continued outbreak in the northern Iraqi province.

A source from the Kirkuk Health Directorate told Shafaq News that the new infection was reported in Tuz Khurmatu, south of the province. The patient, reportedly involved in animal slaughtering or livestock handling, is believed to have contracted the virus either through direct contact with infected animals or from a tick bite.

The patient has been transferred to Al-Shifa Hospital for treatment. Health teams have launched screening procedures for individuals who may have had contact with the patient and implemented precautionary measures in the area to prevent further spread.

This case follows the first confirmed infection reported a day earlier in the Daquq district.