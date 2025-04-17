CCHF crisis: Kirkuk loses first patient to deadly fever

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, health authorities in Kirkuk confirmed the province’s first fatality from Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), after a patient admitted earlier this week succumbed to the disease.

A medical source at Kirkuk’s health department stated to Shafaq News that the patient was initially hospitalized with a high fever, severe headache, and muscle pain. His condition later deteriorated into internal and external bleeding, prompting his transfer to intensive care. Despite medical efforts, he passed away.

"This marks the first recorded death from CCHF in Kirkuk," the source said, noting that the virus carries a high mortality rate, particularly in cases with delayed diagnosis or limited medical support.

CCHF is primarily transmitted through tick bites or contact with the blood of infected animals. The virus is known for its high fatality rate, which can exceed 40% in severe cases.

Kirkuk recently recorded two additional cases in the southern districts of Daquq and Tuz Khurmatu. In the past two years, several infections have been reported among livestock workers. Just two days ago, a local butcher tested positive and was immediately placed in isolation at Al-Shifa Hospital.