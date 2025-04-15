First CCHF case confirmed in Iraq's Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ Iraqi health authorities have confirmed the first case of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in Kirkuk province this year, a health official told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The patient, identified in the southern district of Daquq, had been working in livestock handling or slaughtering, raising suspicions of transmission through direct contact with infected animals or tick bites.

The individual was transferred to al-Shifa Hospital for treatment, while health teams launched screening procedures for close contacts and initiated preventive measures in the area, the official added.

CCHF is a severe viral disease that can cause internal bleeding, damage to blood vessels, and impaired clotting. According to the Mayo Clinic, early symptoms include fever, fatigue, dizziness, and muscle pain, while advanced stages may involve internal hemorrhaging, neurological dysfunction, and organ failure.