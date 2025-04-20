Iraq fever surge: CCHF cases jump to 19 nationwide

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health announced, on Sunday, that five new cases of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) have been confirmed, bringing the nationwide total to 19 since the beginning of 2025.

Ministry spokesperson Saif Al-Badr stated that the newly reported cases were distributed across multiple provinces. Dhi Qar leads with seven infections, followed by Kirkuk with four cases and two deaths. Al-Muthanna has reported three cases, while one has been confirmed in each of Nineveh, Basra, Baghdad’s Rusafa district, Maysan, and Wasit.

Earlier today, Kirkuk’s Health Directorate denied reports of new cases, stating that the province's official toll remains at four confirmed infections and two fatalities. “The total number includes two cases in the city center and two in surrounding districts,” said Arjan Mohammed Rashid, Director General of the Kirkuk Health Directorate. He stressed the importance of verifying information through official channels and confirmed that health teams are closely monitoring the situation.

In southern Iraq, Basra health authorities confirmed the province’s first case of CCHF over the weekend, detected through early warning efforts under a nationwide veterinary surveillance campaign. Riyadh Mohammed, Director of Basra Veterinary Hospital, said 24 field teams are working to monitor livestock and apply insecticidal treatments to reduce tick populations—the primary vector of the virus.

In al-Anbar, where no cases have been reported so far, the Public Health Department has intensified field inspections to ensure compliance with safety measures in local butcher shops and slaughterhouses. The department head said legal action was taken against violators during surprise inspections in Ramadi. Public health teams also distributed awareness materials to shop owners about transmission risks and prevention strategies.

No cases have been recorded in the Kurdistan Region, according to Health Minister Saman Barzanji. He said the situation remains stable in all Regional provinces.

CCHF is a viral hemorrhagic fever transmitted through tick bites or direct contact with infected animal blood. It is highly infectious and can lead to internal bleeding, organ failure, and death in severe cases. According to the Mayo Clinic, early symptoms may include fever, fatigue, dizziness, and muscle pain. Advanced stages can result in hemorrhaging, neurological impairment, kidney failure, and respiratory distress.

Health authorities across Iraq continue to call for heightened public awareness and strict adherence to safety protocols as they work to contain the outbreak.