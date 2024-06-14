KDP demands Kirkuk governor be local, prioritizes professionalism and inclusivity

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has reiterated its demand that the next governor of Kirkuk be a native of the governorate, regardless of ethnicity, laying emphasis on professionalism and commitment to serving all of Kirkuk's diverse communities.

Shakhwan Abdullah, Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament and a senior KDP figure, told Shafaq News Agency, "our focus is on ensuring the governor is from Kirkuk, works professionally, serves all components of the governorate, and maintains impartiality."

"We will not accept an outsider for the position because Kirkuk has the capable individuals needed to manage not just local departments but ministries," he added. "This is a unique strength of Kirkuk's people."

The KDP's stance comes amid ongoing negotiations to form a new local government in Kirkuk following the 2023 provincial elections, which ended in a stalemate with no party or coalition securing a majority.