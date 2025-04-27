CCHF: Kirkuk bans animal movement, illegal slaughter

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kirkuk Governor Rebwar Taha ordered the formation of a crisis cell to address the growing outbreak of Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) in the province.

The governor’s office stated that he chaired an emergency meeting that resulted in the formation of the cell tasked with monitoring the evolving health situation.

Authorities decided to ban unauthorized livestock slaughter across Kirkuk and granted local administrators powers to enforce the ban, including taking legal action against violators.

The Kirkuk Veterinary Hospital was assigned to conduct widespread disinfection campaigns targeting livestock. Authorities also ordered a 21-day ban on the movement of animals in and out of the province to curb the spread of infection.

Officials stressed the need to intensify health inspections and support media efforts to raise public awareness about preventive measures.

Governor al-Jubouri said the steps were aimed at safeguarding public health and ensuring a rapid response to any further developments.

Earlier on Sunday, Talat Mahmoud Bakr, director of Kirkuk’s Veterinary Hospital, announced new preventive measures to combat the outbreak.

On Friday, Kirkuk's Director of Health, Arjan Mohammed Rashid, confirmed that three people had died and five others were infected amid a surge in hemorrhagic fever cases. He said rapid response teams were working to contain the outbreak.

According to Shafaq News tracker, 27 CCHF cases had been recorded nationwide since the beginning of the year, including four fatalities.

Hemorrhagic fevers are infectious diseases that can cause severe, life-threatening illnesses, including damage to blood vessel walls and impaired blood clotting. Early symptoms can include fever, fatigue, dizziness, muscle or joint pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. More severe symptoms may involve internal or external bleeding, neurological dysfunction, coma, organ failure, and death.