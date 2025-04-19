CCHF: Death toll rises to two in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ A second fatality linked to Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) has been confirmed in Iraq’s Kirkuk province, heightening concerns over a possible outbreak as temperatures rise.

A medical source told Shafaq News that the victim, Yadkar Nouri—a nurse in his twenties employed by the Kirkuk Health Directorate—died from severe hemorrhaging caused by the virus after several days of treatment.

This follows an earlier case involving a resident of Tuz Khurmatu.

Yesterday, health officials reported two new infections in Kirkuk.

CCHF, transmitted by tick bites or contact with infected animal blood, is highly contagious and can be fatal in more than 40% of cases, particularly if not treated promptly.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid unregulated animal slaughter and to seek immediate medical care if symptoms such as fever or unexplained bleeding appear.