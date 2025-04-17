CCHF alert: Fresh case in Iraq’s Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ A 25-year-old Iraqi man from southern Dhi Qar province has tested positive for Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), a local source reported on Thursday.

The patient, who lives in the Al-Akika area south of Al-Nasiriyah, has been transferred to a specialized treatment center for further care, the health source affirmed.

Earlier today, Kirkuk health officials confirmed the death of the province’s first recorded CCHF case after the patient’s condition deteriorated, leading to internal and external bleeding.

Hemorrhagic fever, primarily transmitted through tick bites or contact with the blood of infected animals, is a viral disease with a fatality rate exceeding 40% if diagnosis is delayed or medical support is inadequate.